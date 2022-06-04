PPB: 90-year-old woman missing from the Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing elderly woman from the Centennial Neighborhood.

PPB says Hanna Zerie, 90, left her home in the 1200 block of Southeast 144th Avenue on Friday, June 3, 2022 at about 11:00a.m. on her way to church near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Division Street. She is said to walk this route regularly, however, she never came back home as expected.

Officers describe Zerie as an African-American female, 5′3″ tall, 120lbs, last seen wearing a white scarf over her head, a green dress, and a pink sweater. She has a cross tattooed on her forehead, as seen in the photo.

Zerie doesn’t speak English and is unfamiliar with the bus, PPB said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.