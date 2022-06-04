Vancouver police looking for man who disappeared ‘under suspicious circumstances’
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a man who they say disappeared “under suspicious circumstances” this week.
The Vancouver Police Department asked for the public’s help to find Jordan Vossenkemper, who reportedly went missing from his Vancouver apartment between June 1st and 2nd, 2022.
Vossenkemper was described as a 32-year-old man, 6′ tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Vossenkemper is urged to call the Vancouver Police Department.
