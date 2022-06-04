A wet weekend! Heavier rain tonight plus scattered thunderstorms Sunday

It’s a wet weekend, and we expect rain to pick up quite a bit between now and late this evening. The light off/on showers should turn into a more general steady rainfall across the Pacific Northwest this evening as an unusually strong June jet stream pushes subtropical moisture inland. Heavy downpours are unlikely, but all the waves of showers should add up to at least ½” rain by tomorrow morning. It will be a mild night with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow turns brighter as we get into a “showers and sunbreaks” pattern. Some of those showers could be heavy and include thunder. I see a better chance for widespread thunderstorms east of the Cascades tomorrow.

The weather calms down Monday with partly cloudy skies and just a few scattered and light showers. Some of us may even stay dry Monday.

The rest of the big Rose Festival week will be more dry than wet. The Junior Parade Wednesday should be dry, but showers are likely to return at some point next Friday and Saturday.

