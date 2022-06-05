Drier Monday, next significant rain arrives late this week

Scattered showers have been roaming around the region today, but with the summer-strength sunshine and plenty of sunbreaks it’s been quite warm! We have been in the lower 70s between the showers today. Heavier showers should pick up between now and 8pm, and a thunderstorm with a downpour is very possible. After that time we go back to just a few scattered light showers tonight.

Monday should be similar to today except a bit cooler and even fewer showers. It’ll be far more dry than wet and some of us may just see a sprinkle or two.

The daytime hours Tuesday-Thursday will be dry and warm, but a weak system could drop showers Tuesday night. The Junior Parade will be held Wednesday under warm and partly cloudy weather.

The big picture? This cooler than average and wet weather pattern will continue through the first half of June. A soaking wet system may impact at least part of northern Oregon Friday into Saturday, but details are unclear at this point.

There’s no sign of an extended dry & warm spell in the next 10 days. My deck will remain unstained the first half of June.

