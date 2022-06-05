Police activity closes eastbound I-84 at 33rd Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police activity has closed all eastbound lanes of I-84 at Northeast 33rd Avenue in Portland Sunday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said all traffic is exiting at the NE 33rd Ave. exit. The eastbound on-ramp at Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard remains open.

ODOT said it expects the highway to be closed for several hours.

The Portland Police Bureau said at about 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-84 near the Sandy Boulevard overpass. When they arrived, they found a person dead. The major crash team is investigating.

This is a developing story.

