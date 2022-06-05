Showery Sunday With Possible Thunderstorms

Good morning!

It was a wet Saturday, and we’re going to be getting some more rainy weather today. This morning we are seeing showers dying down, and the first part of the day looks like it will be more dry than wet. Expect showers around through noon. We will get sunbreaks through the day as well. Going into the afternoon is where we expect the weather to get more active and we will see showers and the chance for thunderstorms going into the evening. Highs today will likely be right around, or just below 70°. Tonight, the showers die down and we should be drier heading into the workweek.

Monday will be mainly dry, however it is likely we will still see a few light showers. Tuesday looks much nicer! We are planning for sunshine and temperatures around 80. Late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning some brief wet weather looks likely. The rest of the day looks dry Wednesday though!

Wednesday through Saturday should be very mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Friday afternoon we are tracking the return of showers, which look to continue into Saturday.

