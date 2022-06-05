Spectators line downtown Portland streets as Starlight Parade returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After three years, the Starlight Parade is back. People FOX 12 spoke with who made their way downtown to watch say they weren’t going to let a little rain stop them from coming out and enjoying it.

“Very excited,” Trisha Maley said. “I’ve experienced every parade that we’ve had with my daughter. She is a junior at David Douglas High School.”

Born and raised in southeast Portland, Maley set up along Broadway to watch her daughter in the marching band.

“I’m really excited to see the parades and the community coming together,” she said. “Huge credit to all the Portland bands, floats, and the time that it took to bring it all back again after three years.”

Some were set to experience their first Starlight Parade this year, while others have been waiting for its return.

“My son is the one who has mainly been waiting for this parade for the last three years because of COVID they had to stop,” Juanita Hidalgo said. “Even with the rain, it’s worth it. We have been waiting for it. Yesterday my son asked when the parade is. I said tomorrow. The minute he woke up he said, ‘Can we go to the parade now?’”

Hundreds lined the streets in downtown Portland to celebrate and watch the marching bands, floats, and more go by. Portland Rose Festival events will continue through June 26.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.