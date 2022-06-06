Climber rescued after falling 600-feet on Mt. Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - A climber recently had to be rescued on Mount Hood after falling 600-feet, according to authorities.

The man was injured but not seriously, according to a social media post by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, the sheriff’s office reported they received an SOS beacon and phone call from climbers in the Devil’s Kitchen area of Mt. Hood.

It was reported that a man was injured after a nearly 600-foot fall into the Devil’s Kitchen region. Several bystanders nearby witnessed the fall, and were immediately able to provide aid, food, and water to him while they called for help.

According to witnesses, the man had summited the mountain and was descending the peak in the Pearly Gates/Hogsback area when he suffered an issue with one of his boots. While trying to fix the issue, he lost his hold on an ice axe and fell down the side of the mountain. The falling climber was unable to self-arrest and finally stopped in a snowfield in the Devil’s Kitchen, at approximately 9,400 feet elevation.

A Clackamas County Sheriff's vehicle on Mt. Hood after a climber fell and had to be rescued. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Crews from the Clackamas County and Hood River County Sheriff’s Offices responded to Timberline Lodge and set up a command post. AMR’s Reach and Treat Team, Portland Mountain Rescue, and the Hood River Crag Rats also responded to assist.

The rescue teams made their way up the mountain and reached the man at about 1 p.m. Rescuers then checked out his condition and took him down to the Timberline Lodge.

Around 4 p.m., he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

