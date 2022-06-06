FEW SHOWERS TODAY, MUCH WARMER TUESDAY

Good morning! We’re kicking off this Monday with cloudy skies & areas of drizzle. Expect to see a good amount of sunshine later, but a shower or two will also be possible. Temperatures will gradually rise into the upper 60s this afternoon. Tuesday looks significantly warmer as high pressure shifts over the region. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the low 80s. Clouds will build in toward the end of the day as a weak front approaches. We’ll have some evening and overnight showers, with drier weather prevailing by Wednesday.

The Junior Parade will take place on Wednesday, and it’s shaping up to be a beautiful day. Expect partly cloudy skies with high temps in the mid 70s. Similar weather can be expected Thursday before we shift into a wetter pattern.

Between Thursday night and Friday, another front will pivot into western Washington & northwest Oregon. This system will bring rain, followed by a transition to showers. We’ll generally stay in the warm sector of this system, keeping temperatures in the 60s and 70s. A few showers will linger into Saturday, so it’s possible the Grand Floral Parade will be wet at times. Highs will range between the low to mid 70s this weekend. Sunday should be the drier day of the two.

There’s no sign of a heat wave or an extended warm spell coming anytime soon. Our weather will stay mild (and wet at times) through at least mid June.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.