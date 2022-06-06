Full list of 2022 Portland Rose Festival events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A lot of big events are happening this week for the 2022 Portland Rose Festival!

On Wednesday, June 8, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollywood District of northeast Portland. Kids from all parts of the city will join in on the fun, including elementary and middle school marching bands.

The parade begins at Sandy Boulevard and NE 52nd Avenue, then travels down the one-mile parade route on Sandy Blvd, turns onto NE 40ths Avenue, then NE Tillamook, and ends at Grant High School.

Wednesday will also be the start of Fleet Week. During Fleet Week, people are able to thank the men and women in the sea services, as well as catch a glimpse of visiting vessels from the US Navy, US Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy.

Information about which ships are visiting this year, including the tour schedule, will be announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, 15 outstanding young women from Portland metro area high schools were selected for the Rose Festival Court. One of them will be crowned Queen of Rosaria on Friday, June 10, during the Queen’s Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union.

The coronation will take place at the Peninsula Park Rose Garden from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The grand finale, the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, will happen on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. This year, the parade will take place all on the east side of the city.

The parade begins indoors at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, then heads outside onto eastbound NE Weidler then turns south on MLK Jr. Boulevard. The parade then blazes a new path by heading east along Lloyd Boulevard, just north of the Banfield, and then completes the journey near the Lloyd Center near NE 15th and NE Multnomah.

If you can’t make it to the Junior Parade or Grand Floral Parade, FOX 12 has got you covered. Both parades will be broadcasting on FOX 12 and FOX 12 PLUS.

Other Rose Festival Events:

