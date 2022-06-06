Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area, a short distance from the road, according to officials.

The LCSO says deputies and investigators are working alongside the Oregon State Police Crime Lab to determine the identity of the victim and the cause of death.

