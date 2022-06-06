LCSO: Convicted felon considered armed and dangerous

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a suspect with an outstanding warrant who is considered armed and dangerous.

LCSO said on Friday, a search warrant was served at house in the 3700 block of East 22nd Avenue in Eugene. Numerous firearms, ammunition and ballistic vests were seized during the search, in an area accessible to convicted felons, officials say.

One of the recovered firearms was later confirmed as stolen, while another’s serial number had been removed.

The prime suspect in the investigation is David Joseph Essary, 29, a convicted felon who is being investigated for arson, felon in possession of body armor, criminal mischief, theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools, trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.

Essary has an outstanding warrant for his arrest and the LCSO asks if anyone has information to his whereabouts to call 911.

