Man pulled from water after medical emergency at Blue Lake Triathlon

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The 41st annual PDX Triathlon Festival was held this weekend, kicking off the local triathlon season.

At the start of the event Sunday morning, one of the athletes had an emergency in the water. He was rescued, taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to event coordinator Karissa Schoene.

Schoene said safety is WHY Racing Events number one priority when it comes to races and that planning for potential situations is key.

“Being prepared and being ready for the water safety, the bike safety and the run safety is our top priority,” Schoene said. “Safety is hands down how we can give confidence to our athletes that they can race with us and feel safe about it. If we don’t have our protocols in place, things fall apart, so we work very hard for that. I think that’s what we saw today.”

Hundreds of athletes, friends, and family gathered at Blue Lake Park for the event. When a spotter noticed one of the athletes was having trouble in the water, everyone leaped into action.

“Bystanders and one of our River Rescue technicians were able to grab the patient, pull them to shore, and start treating them immediately,” Zach Green, with AMR River Rescue, said. “It is very important to be aware and prepared in any water environment, especially an open water environment, to know your own abilities. It’s also very important for those onshore to be paying close attention. Luckily, we had a lot of bystanders who responded quickly today.”

The athlete was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

“We saw a lot of people jump into action, we saw everyone in place where they were supposed to be,” Schoene said. “It was just everything falling into place the way that we practiced it.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.