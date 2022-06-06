Man sentenced to 15 years after guilty plea in Washington County rape case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to multiple charges in a rape case, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Darby Jay Martin pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse, using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, and two counts of first-degree unlawful delivery of a schedule I controlled substance to a minor. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The district attorney’s office said the investigation began in June 2021 when a teenage victim contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told investigators that Martin took her and her cousin, who was also a minor at the time, to his home, gave them LSD, and sexually assaulted one of them.

The victim also told detectives about a third teenager who was sexually involved with Martin. According to the district attorney’s office, that victim was interviewed and said that Martin also gave her drugs before sexually assaulting her.

The third victim told investigators of more teens who were involved with Martin. The district attorney’s office said St. Helens police investigated and identified two more teens who reported similar behavior by Martin.

Martin will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his prison sentence.

