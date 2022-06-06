One person injured in broad daylight stabbing in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person is hurt after a broad daylight stabbing in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 the organization “Clean and Safe” reported a stabbing in the area of Couch and Broadway on Monday.

One woman who spoke with FOX 12 told us she was standing on the corner of the street, not far from where she lives when she heard a commotion. Then, she witnessed the suspect go towards the victim with a knife and stab him in the chest.

“I went around the corner in my car, because I work with first responders and stuff a lot out here. So I went around the corner, and the kid was already on the ground, but we were able to get him medical assistance and the police showed up,” said Michelle Hornbeck. “Hopefully he’ll be alright. But it’s very traumatic at whatever time in the day it is, to see that happen.”

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The PPB Bike Squad took one person into custody.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.