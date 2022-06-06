Portland ranks in Top 3 best cities for same sex couples

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new study ranks Portland among the Top 3 cities friendly to same-sex couples.

June is Pride Month and FinanceBuzz analyzed 50 of the United States’ major cities to find which had the highest concentration of same-sex couples per 1,000 households.

They then compared this data against how long married couples stay in their respective cities, divorced couples per capita, and even the number of romantic restaurants per capita to give each city an overall ranking.

According to the results of the study, Portland came in third place, with 16.8 same sex couples per 1,000 households. The national average is 8.96.

San Francisco took the top spot among all the criteria sets in the study, with the highest concentration of same sex couples at 30.2 per 1,000 residents.

Washington DC came in second place with 18.08 same sex couples per 1,000 households.

Behind Portland, New York City took fourth place, and Denver landed in the fifth place spot.

See the full results of the study here.

