Portland teen shot, killed in 2021 honored at Roosevelt High School graduation

PORTLAND. Ore, (KPTV) - A teen who was shot and killed in Gresham in August of 2021 was honored Sunday at Roosevelt High School’s graduation ceremony Sunday evening.

Seneca Alexander Jr. was set to graduate this year, but his life was ended by gun violence before he got the chance to start senior year. His picture sat on the stage with a gold sash, hanging from the top, and a black graduation cap on the corner.

Seneca Alexander Jr. honored at Roosevelt High School graduation (KPTV)

Roosevelt High School Principal KD Parman described the pain she and the school felt at the start of the school year after Alexander Jr. was killed. She made sure everyone knew that he was graduating with his peers.

Seneca Alexander Sr. was in the crowd too, listening to the honors for his son.

“Not too many happy days but today was a good one,” Alexander Sr. said.

Alexander Jr. was shot and killed last year in Gresham. Police responded to multiple shots fired calls around Northeast 9th Street and Northeast Hood Avenue. A shooting had occurred but there wasn’t a victim. Police then responded to a 911 call from someone a few miles away and found Alexander Jr. with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. He was a victim of the Portland metro area’s record-breaking year for the number of homicides.

“It’s a public health epidemic and it needs to be handled,” Alexander Sr said.

Last December, Gresham police issued a warrant for the arrest of Isaac Bynum Jr. Investigators believe he is connected to Alexander Jr.’s death. He has not been found.

Alexander Sr. said he’s just happy to be celebrating his son’s life again.

“It’s so special, despite what happened,” Alexander Sr. said. “There are so many people that knew him, that were around him, and were affected by him and everything that he brought to the table.”

