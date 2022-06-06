Seaside police vehicle hit during traffic stop

SEASIDE Ore. (KPTV) - A police officer’s cruiser was struck by a car while they were conducting a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Seaside Police Department, around 11:19 p.m. the officer had pulled over a 1999 Toyota Camry along U.S. Hwy 101, south of Beerman Creek Lane, with his emergency lights on. While the officer was talking to the driver of the Camry, a 2005 Hyundai Tucson heading southbound ran into the rear of the stopped patrol vehicle, pushing it into the Camry.

Police stated, that the officer immediately requested medical support, and Seaside Fire and Rescue, as well as an ambulance, responded to the scene. The Hyundai Tucson that collided with the patrol car rolled onto its side. That driver was checked by medical personnel and cleared of any injury.

The driver of the Camry and the officer were also not injured.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson was arrested on suspicion of DUI and Oregon State Police took over the crash investigation.

