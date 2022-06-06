Warm & Sunny Start to Tuesday

Hopefully you got to enjoy some of the nice sunshine earlier today! Clouds should be decreasing later tonight, and we’ll be seeing clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler tonight, in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Tomorrow will start nice and sunny! Enjoy the sunshine early on as clouds will increase through the day. Temperatures will warm up nicely though! Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Beyond that, we’ll see a cloudy night with some late night showers likely. The clouds will continue into Wednesday morning, with more sunshine later in the day. Temperatures through the workweek will remain nice, mostly in the mid 70s.

The weather will start to change Thursday night, with the chance for showers in our next round of wet weather. Showers are likely through Friday and Saturday with lighter showers sticking around Sunday. It looks like there’s a chance we will also see a few light showers on Monday. We’re keeping our eye on the forecast for the weekend, as some models are showing the possibility of a couple soaking days. Temperatures are likely cooling down through the weekend and into Monday, back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

