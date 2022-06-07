15-year-old injured in deadly TV Highway crash leaves hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - 15-year-old Sky Korbut has a long road to recovery ahead of him. He was one of the teen passengers involved in a deadly crash that killed two Southridge students and left him and three others injured, including a Washington County Deputy.

Korbut says he doesn’t remember much from the crash.

“I remember heading to Portland so my friend Matthew could see his other friend and then helicopter noises,” said Korbut. “I was in a lot of pain.”

He does remember waking up in the hospital. The first thing he saw were his parents. He says he felt comforted knowing they were there with him.

“The first four weeks were like a blur,” said his mom, Alecia Delarosa. “It was unreal. A parent’s worst nightmare coming true and all I could think about is my son was fighting for his life. For a while there, in the midst of all the surgeries he had, he got pneumonia. He also had a blood clot in his leg. It was mostly the pneumonia that scared me because on top of all those surgeries being opened up that many times I just thought ‘God please help us.’”

“I feel very blessed to have him still with us because it could have very easily gone the other way,” said Michael Korbut, his father. “I knew since the first phone call that we got saying he was alive I knew there was a chance to bring him home.”

In all, Sky underwent 5 surgeries, including one emergency surgery.

“The first surgery was to stop the internal bleeding in my stomach,” said Sky. “The second one was to cut off a foot of intestines and reattach them. The third was to patch my stomach because my intestines were bulging out. Then I had a femur surgery, they inserted a rod, and then my spine surgery, which they put two metal rods and plates in for the fracture.”

On May 14, Sky was cleared to go home.

“I’m feeling a lot better, finally recovering, and feeling healthy,” said Sky. “It felt really good to be told I could go home. I was so excited to have my own bed and be on my own time and not waking up at 4 o’ clock to get blood drawn and a bunch of other things. I’ve had a lot of support from family and friends and just overall, it’s been really good recovering and everything is pretty quick.”

“It was great coming home,” said Michael. “I’ve been with him every day at the hospital, and we were both excited to come home because I stayed with him pretty much until the end, till the 14th. We knew he would have his ups and downs, but we were just happy to bring him home.”

Sky is now able to take daily walks. He says he has also talked to James, another passenger in the car.

“He got out of the hospital after about two weeks,” said Sky. “We’ve been talking and seeing each other, and we’ve been thinking about going to counseling together and getting some help and support.”

Sky and his family thank everyone for the support they’ve received. They know Sky still has a long road ahead.

“A lot of therapy, physical as well as mental,” said Delarosa. “We know that’s the next road to hit. He still has nightmares and flashbacks and a lot of things he needs to talk about, get out in the open to heal. But he’s walking around. He’s home. He’s a walking miracle.”

“I feel very blessed to have him still with us because it could have very easily gone the other way,” said Michael.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.