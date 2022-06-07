60-year-old schizophrenic man missing from Portland care home

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 60-year-old man.

PPB says Arthur Fox, 60, was checked out of his care facility Friday, June 3, by his legal guardian. Fox’s guardian took him to dinner in the 5300 Block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard where Fox wandered off. His guardian was unable to find him.

Fox is described as 5′8″ and weighing 130 lbs. He was last seen in a parka, tight gray sweatpants and black Nike sneakers. PPB says Fox has a twitch in his right arm and an upward head tilt. He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and “is delusional.”

PPB added Fox is non-communicative and may be unable to find his way home.

He currently has no phone, money or identification.

Unconfirmed sightings of Fox have happened in downtown Portland, along West Burnside Street.

Anyone who sees Fox is asked to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.