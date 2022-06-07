Audit: Officials wasted money at veteran apartment complex in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Local officials wasted money by allowing a property designed to house veterans in need to deteriorate, according to an audit made public Tuesday morning.

The investigation centers around what used to be Sandy Studios. it was a 32-unit studio apartment complex in northeast Portland that housed formerly homeless veterans. The Joint Office of Homeless Services spent more than $850,000 on the property over the course of 16 months.

According to the audit, in January 2021, an inspector went to the complex and found a collapsed ceiling and damaged roof that allowed water to enter the building. Dangerous levels of mold, in nearly all the apartments, were later discovered.

The property was shut down later that year.

The report blames the Joint Office of Homeless Services for the condition the property was left in. The report said officials did not do a good enough job providing oversight of service providers, who they hired to repair and maintain the property.

Auditors issued several recommendations in hopes of preventing something like this from happening in the future:

Improve contractor oversight and outcomes by ensuring that its employees know about contract requirements and are prepared to enforce them

Separate employees charged with contract oversight and enforcement from those responsible for advocating for and supporting providers

Require staff to visit sites to assess condition during further monitoring

Develop compliance checklists

Follow-up on problems identified by service providers in their quarterly reports

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said it generally agrees with the recommendations, though it did object to some of the wording in the report, describing it as “inflammatory.”

The veterans who lived in Sandy Studios have been relocated to other properties because of the poor living conditions.

