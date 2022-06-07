Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon when they were hit by a truck, according to Portland police. The driver was taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

It happened in northeast Portland in the Hazelwood neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 100th Avenue and Northeast Gilsan Street.

Portland police said in a statement that when officers arrived the victim was lying dead in the street.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a truck pulling a flatbed trailer.

Police later found the truck and arrested the driver who was not named as charges are pending.

Police said Northeast Gilsan Street would be closed between Northeast 99th and Northeast 102nd Avenue for several hours as their investigation continued.

