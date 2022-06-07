Law enforcement agencies ask for help in identifying serial robbery suspect

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - More than 10 law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect tied to over 30 robberies in southwest Washington and the Portland metro area that took place between April 7 and June 6.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for robberies at coffee shops, hotels, auto parts stores, restaurants, gas stations, a cosmetics store and at least one adult store. Law enforcement agencies including the Vancouver Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Portland Police Bureau, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washougal Police Department, Gresham Police Department, Lake Oswego Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, West Linn Police Department and Gladstone Police Department have been investigating these incidents in various locations.

Based on surveillance videos from several locations, police describe the suspect as a white man between the ages of 30 and 35 with brown hair and a brown beard. He is believed to be between 5′8 and 5′10 in height and weighing about 160 pounds. The suspect usually wears a face covering and baseball cap during his robberies. He demands cash with a handgun then flees the scene.

Anyone with information about identity or location of the suspect is asked to call 911. Police do not recommend approaching the suspect as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.