Off-duty Deputy Chief rescues woman from house fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman with limited mobility was trapped in a housefire Friday morning when the off-duty Deputy Chief who lived nearby came to the rescue, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

At around 9:14 a.m., fire crews responded to a housefire on Brownlee Road in Rainier, Oregon. A woman was trapped on the main floor and couldn’t get out due to her low mobility and oxygen tank.

The Deputy Chief, Eric Smythe lived nearby and was listening to the call. He jumped into action and was the first to arrive at the scene.

Smythe found the woman hanging out of a back window, gasping for air. He could not get her our through the front door since there was too much smoke but he was able to pull her from the back of the home to safety.

The woman was checked by medics and was feeling well enough to not go to the hospital.

CRF&R are still investigating the cause of the fire which was contained to one bedroom. It said this was a situation where the damages could have been much more significant. CRF&R also stressed the importance of smoke alarms, saying they save lives and property.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.