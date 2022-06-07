OHSU study: Cannabis helps treat chronic pain, but not by much

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new study from the Oregon Health & Science University shows cannabis helps treat chronic pain, but not by much.

OHSU researchers found that there is a short-term benefit to cannabis treating neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage, but say that the evidence is “surprisingly thin.”

Researchers say with so much buzz around cannabis-related products, they expected there would be more evidence supporting the benefits of cannabis use for pain management.

“In general, the limited amount of evidence surprised all of us,” said lead author Marian S. McDonagh, Pharm.D., emeritus professor of medical informatics and clinical epidemiology in the OHSU School of Medicine. “With so much buzz around cannabis-related products, and the easy availability of recreational and medical marijuana in many states, consumers and patients might assume there would be more evidence about the benefits and side effects.”

Oregon and Washington are just two of 20 states around the country that have legalized medical and recreational marijuana. However, researchers found that many products available in dispensaries have not been well studied.

To read the full study by OHSU, click here.

