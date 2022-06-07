Pedestrian dead after being struck by car in Foster-Powell neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Foster-Powell neighborhood Monday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, East Precinct officers responded just after 9 p.m. to reports of a crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. Arriving officers found the body of the pedestrian who died at the scene.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is on scene to investigate the crash. During the investigation, PPB says Southeast 82nd Avenue will be closed between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

At this time, PPB has not revealed details of a driver or vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PPB at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-151378.

