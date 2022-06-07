The return of the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not a Portland parade without a little rain.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Portland Rose Festival Starlight Parade returned for 2022. The Portland Rose Festival is an iconic piece of Portland history, dating back 115 years, and the Starlight Parade is no exception.

Shauna Parsons, Wayne Garcia and Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen were on the scene to cover the event.

Here is a slideshow of the night!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.