Small earthquake felt in Camas area

CAMAS Wash. (KPTV) – Residents in the Vancouver and Camas area may have felt a small 2.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A minor earthquake did indeed occur, just before 7:00 P.M. along the Lacamas Lake Fault in Fern Prairie, WA. Looks like it registered as a magnitude 2.8 quake. #Earthquake https://t.co/xwavrFSQDV pic.twitter.com/kYt20IwwD7 — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 7, 2022

The earthquake happened just before 7 p.m. at a depth of roughly 2 miles, along the Lacamas Lake Fault in Fern Prairie.

For comparison...3 similar size quakes times this year in NW Oregon and SW Washington. pic.twitter.com/RBOirlgwxS — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 7, 2022

“All of a sudden it was a huge shaking of the house only a second or two but it was huge to the point where we both got up looked outside I’m looking to see did something hit the house,” said Susan Goetz who felt the quake. “It was alarming because it’s your house and it’s rumbling. I didn’t know if it was a support beam or something it was that loud that big made an impact on the house and us.”

Goetz says she experienced several larger earthquakes when she lived in California but she was not expecting one here – the first she’s felt in her near twenty years in the Pacific Northwest.

So far in 2022, there have been three earthquakes in the Pacific Northwest measuring above 2.5 magnitude. On Feb. 5, Castle Rock experienced a 2.8 quake, Lebanon had a 2.6 magnitude on March 18 and Molalla experienced a 2.7 magnitude on May 25.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.