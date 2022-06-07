Two more dry days, then wet through the weekend

Clouds arrived this afternoon just like expected, although the morning & midday sunshine still pushed temperatures well into the 70s for a warm day. Those clouds thicken enough that we’ll see a few sprinkles or even a shower this evening as a dying system passes overhead. Make sure anything that has to stay dry is undercover this evening. Otherwise it’ll be a warmer night with the clouds.

Both tomorrow and Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm. Junior Parade conditions early tomorrow afternoon will be warm with a mix of sun & clouds. Temperatures around 70 at parade time will feel warmer than that for the kids on the pavement. Both tomorrow and Thursday we should top out in the mid to upper 70s.

We enter another wet weather pattern beginning Thursday evening and continuing through the weekend. Several waves of showers or steady rain pass overhead during this time. It’s very hard to time the rain, but both Friday and Saturday should be at least half wet. We’ll nail down the timing as we get closer to the weekend. Temperatures remain mild through Saturday, then turn cooler early next week.

There’s no sign of a significant warm or dry spell in the next 10 days.

