VIDEO: Gunman robs Troutdale pizza restaurant

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - In a brazen daylight robbery, a suspect held employees of LoLo’s pizza restaurant at gunpoint on Monday before taking off with cash in hand.

The entire incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a mask walks up to the bar, flashes a pistol, and waits while one of the employees gathers cash from the register to give them. As soon as they have the money, the robber walks out the restaurant’s front door the same way they came in. The whole thing lasted less than a minute.

A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said several deputies showed up after an employee called 911. But the suspect could not be found.

The gunman made off with about $100, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.