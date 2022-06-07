Advertisement

VIDEO: Gunman robs Troutdale pizza restaurant

Surveillance footage shows a robber moments before brandishing a pistol and demanding money at...
Surveillance footage shows a robber moments before brandishing a pistol and demanding money at LoLo's pizza restaurant in Troutdale on Monday June 6, 2022 in Troutdale.(LoLo's Pizza)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - In a brazen daylight robbery, a suspect held employees of LoLo’s pizza restaurant at gunpoint on Monday before taking off with cash in hand.

The entire incident was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. A person wearing a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a mask walks up to the bar, flashes a pistol, and waits while one of the employees gathers cash from the register to give them. As soon as they have the money, the robber walks out the restaurant’s front door the same way they came in. The whole thing lasted less than a minute.

A spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said several deputies showed up after an employee called 911. But the suspect could not be found.

The gunman made off with about $100, according to the sheriff’s office.

