WARM & MAINLY DRY THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Good morning! It’s a cool and dry start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. High pressure will keep our weather dry for most of the day, but clouds will increase throughout the late morning and afternoon. If the clouds fill our skies early enough, most of our valley locations will come up shy of 80 degrees. If we experience enough filtered sunshine, then several spots could hit or exceed 80 degrees. Long story short: clouds will dictate how warm we get this afternoon. By this evening, expect overcast skies with the potential for a few light showers.

Wednesday looks like it’ll be a great day to be outside. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Our weather should stay mainly dry through the bulk of Thursday, but then things start to get more interesting late in the day.

Another plume of subtropical moisture (AKA an atmospheric river) will take aim at the Pacific Northwest between late Thursday and Saturday. Some models are producing quite a bit of rain across northwest Oregon and western Washington between that time frame, while others are a bit drier. There’s still a lot of uncertainty regarding forecast rainfall totals, but confidence is high that our weather will be generally wet between Thursday evening and Saturday. Throughout the duration of the event though, temperatures will stay on the mild side of things. Expect highs to range between the upper 60s and mid 70s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Our weather will dry out early next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.