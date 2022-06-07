Wasco County man sentenced to prison for possession, transportation of child pornography

THE DALLES Ore. (KPTV) – A resident of The Dalles was sentenced to federal prison on Tuesday for possessing thousands of images depicting child sex abuse, according to the Oregon District Attorney’s Office.

Nickolas K. Parsons, 27, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison after a late 2019 investigation identified him as a Twitter user who sent two MEGA links to child pornography. The D.A.’s Office described MEGA as an encrypted online file sharing service.

Investigators traced the Twitter user’s account to Parsons’ home in The Dalles where a March 2020 search warrant resulted in the discovery of thousands of files of child pornography on his phone, which Parsons admitted to.

On June 9, 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a two-count indictment charging Parsons with transporting and possessing child pornography. Parsons pled guilty to both charges Feb 22.

Following his release from prison, Parsons will be under 10 years’ supervised release.

