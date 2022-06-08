Bank robbed in Tigard; images of suspect released

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard.

The Tigard Police Department reports the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo on Southwest Hall Boulevard north of Southwest Pacific Highway. The suspect robbed the bank and then left on foot. No weapons were involved, and no one was hurt.

UPDATE: Officers are responding to a bank robbery near SW Hall / 99W. Nobody was hurt.



Expect some traffic delays in the area as officers investigate. Updates will come as available. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/1aRUAvQaqJ — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) June 8, 2022

Officers, along with a K-9 unit, responded to the scene and searched for the suspect, but he was not located.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday. The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s with dirty blonde shoulder length hair and a goatee. He was wearing a dark gray beanie and black hoodie with white piping.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Dresser at 503-718-2576.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.