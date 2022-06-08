Advertisement

Bank robbed in Tigard

Police say a bank was robbed in Tigard, Oregon in the area of SW Hall and 99 W. on Wednesday,...
Police say a bank was robbed in Tigard, Oregon in the area of SW Hall and 99 W. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard.

The Tigard Police Department tweeted that the robbery happened at a bank near Southwest Hall and 99 West.

No injuries were reported and police didn’t say how much money, if any, the robber took.

No suspect description was available as police continued to investigate.

