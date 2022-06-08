Bank robbed in Tigard
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard.
The Tigard Police Department tweeted that the robbery happened at a bank near Southwest Hall and 99 West.
No injuries were reported and police didn’t say how much money, if any, the robber took.
No suspect description was available as police continued to investigate.
Stay with FOX 12 Oregon on-air and online for the latest developments to this story.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.