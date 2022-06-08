Bank robbed in Tigard

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Police were investigating Wednesday afternoon after a bank was robbed in Tigard.

The Tigard Police Department tweeted that the robbery happened at a bank near Southwest Hall and 99 West.

UPDATE: Officers are responding to a bank robbery near SW Hall / 99W. Nobody was hurt.



No injuries were reported and police didn’t say how much money, if any, the robber took.

No suspect description was available as police continued to investigate.

