BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD, RAIN RETURNING LATE THURSDAY

Good morning! It’s a cloudy but mainly dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. The exception to this is along the coast, where a thick marine layer is producing areas of drizzle. Clouds won’t completely clear out today, but there will be lots of sun peaking through the clouds this afternoon. Expect comfortable conditions with highs in the low to mid 70s. Our weather will remain dry through most of Thursday, bringing us another warm afternoon. Rain will spread across western Washington between the early to mid-morning, eventually pushing south and east by the afternoon and evening.

Late Thursday will mark the beginning of another wet weather pattern. Rain will transition to showers early Friday, but another round of steady rain will develop during the late afternoon and evening. I know a lot of you have outdoor plans Friday night, so I’d prepare for soggy conditions across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Temperatures will be on the mild side of things since moisture will be linked to an atmospheric river (streaming in from the subtropical portion of the Pacific). Overnight lows will only fall into the low 60s Thursday night & Friday night.

Saturday also looks pretty wet. We haven’t quite nailed down when the wettest part of the day will be. At this point, expect frequent showers and temperatures topping out near 70 degrees. Showers will linger into Sunday and early Monday before some drier weather plays out Tuesday. Highs will dip into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the weekend.

Have a great Wednesday!

