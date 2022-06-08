Advertisement

Body found in open Hillsboro field; investigation underway

Body found in open Hillsboro field; investigation underway.
Body found in open Hillsboro field; investigation underway.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police detectives are investigating after a body was found dead in an open field Tuesday.

Officers were alerted at 2:11 p.m. to reports of suspicious circumstances in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court. Detectives are now conducting a death investigation on the unknown person, officials say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with their Search and Rescue Team in the search for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about HPD case #22-11148.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Serial robber arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
PPB: Serial robber suspected in over a dozen thefts arrested
Police say a bank was robbed in Tigard, Oregon in the area of SW Hall and 99 W. on Wednesday,...
Bank robbed in Tigard
FILE - Hundreds of protesters march down Waterman Boulevard headed to St. Louis Mayor Lyda...
Vancouver bans protests outside officials’ homes
AIR 12 above the Willamette River as ships arrived for Fleet Week (from 2019)
Fleet Week returns to Portland