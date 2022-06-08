Body found in open Hillsboro field; investigation underway.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Hillsboro Police detectives are investigating after a body was found dead in an open field Tuesday.

Officers were alerted at 2:11 p.m. to reports of suspicious circumstances in an open field near Northeast 25th Avenue and Northeast Beacon Court. Detectives are now conducting a death investigation on the unknown person, officials say.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with their Search and Rescue Team in the search for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department Detective Megan Townsend at 503-681-5329 or email Megan.Townsend@hillsboro-oregon.gov about HPD case #22-11148.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.