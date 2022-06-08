Fleet Week returns to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Wednesday is the start of a popular Rose Festival event - Fleet Week. For some Portland commuters, this could mean traffic tie-ups in the afternoon.

There will be bridge lifts to accommodate the arrival of the first ships. The Broadway, Steel and Burnside bridges will all be affected. The ships arrive Wednesday and Thursday, and some will be in town until Sunday, others until Monday.

During that time, people can take tours of ships from the US Navy, Coast Guard, Army Corps of Engineers, and Royal Canadian Navy. The Rose Festival released a list of the ships visiting this year and they include the USS Michael Monsoor, USS Coronado, USCGC Terrapin, HMCS Edmonton, and more.

Tours are first-come, first-serve basis, and tickets are not required.

There are some things people should know before setting out to tour the ships:

Bring your government issued ID

Visitors will pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint and may be subject to personal search

All visitors need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (a U.S. Navy requirement)

Visitors must wear closed-toe shoes

Bags, strollers, and wheelchairs are not allowed on board, and there is no ‘holding area’ for personal items

Do not bring any items on the prohibited items list

Visitors must be physically able to maneuver on board, including climbing narrow ladders

If you ride TriMet, either MAX trains or buses, and your commute takes you across the Willamette River. TriMet says you should add another 35 to 40 minutes onto your afternoon commute.

