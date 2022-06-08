Oregon State University names Jayathi Murthy as new president

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time ever, Oregon State University will be led by a woman of color.

Oregon State’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday on the history-making appointment of its new president, Jayathi Murthy.

Murthy comes to Oregon State from southern California, where she served as the Dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at UCLA. Murthy is a mechanical engineer with leadership experience at a number of universities, including the University of Texas and Purdue University.

Murthy praises Oregon State for its growing national and global research prominence and for its contributions to the community. She said this is the time to think big and do big things.

The new president hopes to double the amount of money available for research at the university in the next decade, and to hire and retain top-notch faculty.

But Murthy’s first priority is students. She wants students from all types of backgrounds who want to learn to have the opportunity.

“My message to them is they are the center of our enterprise, what they do matters, what they experience matters, what they learn matters. Everything that happens to them while they are students here matters, so they are a part of our family and we are responsible for their success,” Murthy said.

Murthy wants to make the best possible higher education available to the widest cross section of students. She hopes to build pipelines that will help more students access the university, including outreach work to high schools and community colleges.

Murthy will become Oregon State University’s 16th president on Sept. 9. Until then, OSU Interim President Becky Johnson will continue to serve in her current role.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.