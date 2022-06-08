Advertisement

PPB: Serial robber suspected in over a dozen thefts arrested

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect connected to over a dozen robberies in Portland has been arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the North Precinct were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed robbery at a bar in the 800 block of North Lombard Street. While officers were en route, they obtained details of the suspect with a Public Safety Support Specialist on patrol witnessing the suspect driving away.

Air Support then followed the vehicle as it weaved through traffic at high rates of speed before parking near the 200 block of North Hayden Bay Drive and jumping out of the vehicle. Numerous officers responded and the suspect was tracked to an apartment in the 0 block of North Hayden Bay Drive.

Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded and after 4 hours, Andrey R. Mazur, 32, surrendered. Officers say Mazur had shaved his head to change his appearance.

PPB located a semiautomatic handgun replica and seized it as evidence.

Officers were able to connect Mazur to another robbery that was called in June 7 at 2:24p.m. at a coffee bar in the 2000 block of North McClellan Street.

Mazur was lodged into Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of second-degree robbery. Detectives have additionally linked Mazur to 14 other robberies as far back as May 9, with further charges expected, officials say.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-152164.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a bank was robbed in Tigard, Oregon in the area of SW Hall and 99 W. on Wednesday,...
Bank robbed in Tigard
FILE - Hundreds of protesters march down Waterman Boulevard headed to St. Louis Mayor Lyda...
Vancouver bans protests outside officials’ homes
AIR 12 above the Willamette River as ships arrived for Fleet Week (from 2019)
Fleet Week returns to Portland
Fleet Week returns to Portland
Fleet Week returns to Portland