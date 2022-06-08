PPB: Serial robber suspected in over a dozen thefts arrested

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect connected to over a dozen robberies in Portland has been arrested, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the North Precinct were dispatched at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an armed robbery at a bar in the 800 block of North Lombard Street. While officers were en route, they obtained details of the suspect with a Public Safety Support Specialist on patrol witnessing the suspect driving away.

Air Support then followed the vehicle as it weaved through traffic at high rates of speed before parking near the 200 block of North Hayden Bay Drive and jumping out of the vehicle. Numerous officers responded and the suspect was tracked to an apartment in the 0 block of North Hayden Bay Drive.

Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded and after 4 hours, Andrey R. Mazur, 32, surrendered. Officers say Mazur had shaved his head to change his appearance.

PPB located a semiautomatic handgun replica and seized it as evidence.

Officers were able to connect Mazur to another robbery that was called in June 7 at 2:24p.m. at a coffee bar in the 2000 block of North McClellan Street.

Mazur was lodged into Multnomah County Detention Center on two counts of second-degree robbery. Detectives have additionally linked Mazur to 14 other robberies as far back as May 9, with further charges expected, officials say.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-152164.

