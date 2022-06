HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A small plane made a crash landing Tuesday afternoon in Hillsboro, causing part of NE Evergreen Road to be closed.

According to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue, there were two people on board the aircraft but neither were injured.

No further details were available as the crash remained under investigation.

