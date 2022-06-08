Tigard senior breaks strikeout record, helps lead softball team to state title win over Oregon City

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time since 2019, Oregon is crowning state high school champions in baseball and softball.

The 5A, 3A and lower levels played their games this past weekend. The 6A and 4A title games were played Tuesday night at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

At Jane Sanders Stadium, Tigard and Oregon City met for the third time this year, splitting their previous two matchups. It was a close game, but Tigard took it, 1-0.

Tigard was led all season by senior Makenna Reid. She had the second most strikeouts this season in state history. On Tuesday night, she had 21 strikeouts - a new state record.

“To be honest it doesn’t really feel real, but I’m glad that I’m ending my season on this note. Win or lose, everyone’s great teammates and I would have accepted a win or lose actually. I’m ending my career here,” Reid said.

As for Oregon City, they were led by sophomore Lily Riley who has 14 strikeouts for the night.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.