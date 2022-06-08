West Linn wins 5-inning championship game against Canby.

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - A dream in the making for West Linn and Canby baseball as they fight for the 6-A state title Tuesday night at Volcanoes Stadium.

West Linn are State Champions, their first one since 1982. These teams aren’t strangers, the Lions snagged two wins over the Cougars in a 3-game series. And tonight, was the end of the road for the Cougars, by a landslide!

Canby holds 11 seniors this year and came together to win eight games in a row to play for the championship. The Cougars played for much more than a trophy. Canby wore two patches on their uniform. To honor a long-time community member, Wayne Oliver, who passed away in 2014.

“A big supporter of not just can’t be baseball but can be kids in the community and helped build our field from the ground up,” says Canby Head Coach, JJ Stolig “Wayne’s here. I talk to his wife always sending a message after the game and Wayne is always with us.”

The other, honors Austin Piert, a Canby alumni and former assistant coach, who died in a car accident in 2019. His brother, Brock is part of the Cougar coaching staff.

“I talked to him earlier, stopped by at the cemetery gave him some luck, have him give us some luck as well. I’m just hopeful for a big dog pile at the end don’t want to jinx anything now but it’s an absolute honor to have Wayne and Austin on our hats on our jerseys,” says Brock Piert, Freshman Coach.

However, the Lions came for redemption. They lost in the final back in 2017.

“Laughs I’m just so happy for them and I’m so happy for all the alumni that have come before us and didn’t get this done in the last 40 years,” says West Linn Head Coach, Joe Monahan. “We had this goal in mind and they believed in it and made it happen.”

“I’m just happy we won my senior year I’m excited. And all my other seniors,” says West Linn senior, Henry Popma. “This means everything you know we have a really good tradition I’m just happy first one and 40 years so I’m really excited.”

Lions came up strong in the first inning with five runs, allowing just two hits. Lions win, 14-0.

