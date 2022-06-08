Wet Weather Returns Thursday

It was another warm, nice day and we stayed dry! For the rest of the night, we’ll see clouds ranging between partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, with mild overnight lows again in the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow expect some sunbreaks early in the morning, with clouds increasing through the morning. By afternoon it will be cloudy, but we’ll see another day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Along the coast tomorrow we will see showers already in the morning up north, with showers increasing south throughout the day. Those showers will move inland by late afternoon to early evening. We will see a wet night from there, with showers and steady rain at times. Those showers will continue into Friday, with some afternoon rain, which could bring some heavier downpours at times as well. Temperatures will begin to cool Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will also be showery days with cooler temperatures. Highs Saturday through Monday will only be in the low 70s to upper 60s. By Monday we will likely see some drier conditions, but a few showers look like they will linger early on in the day.

Tuesday and Wednesday look much drier and there’s a good chance of getting some nice sunshine both days. Temperatures will be warming back up to around average Wednesday.

