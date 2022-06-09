Advertisement

Recap of the 2022 Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was the children’s time to shine on Wednesday, as the Rose Festival Fred Meyer Junior Parade made a sunny return to the rose city. Kids of all ages marched their way west on Sandy as hundreds of people lined the streets. Above is the full Junior Parade coverage from Pete, Nora and Joe V. Below we have a slideshow of all the fun!

