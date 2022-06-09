33 arrested in traffic operation since mid-April, Multnomah Co. Sheriff says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday reported that 33 arrests had been made in 116 traffic stops since mid-April of this year.

It’s part of a traffic enforcement operation in an attempt to reduce reckless and impaired driving and recover stolen vehicles, according to the department.

On Sunday night alone, deputies and officers reportedly made 51 traffic stops that resulted in eight people arrested, two stolen cars found, and one gun seized.

“In response to the county’s dramatic rise in violent crimes, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, along with our public safety partners, has implemented data-driven violence reductions strategies,” the sheriff’s office statement read. “One solution is performing patrol missions in hot-spot areas where traffic-related fatalities and gun violence intersect.”

The sheriff’s office reported that since these efforts started in mid-April, the missions resulted in 116 traffic stops, 33 arrests, and 7 recovered stolen vehicles.

“These focused enforcement missions tackle immediate public safety issues,” Sheriff Mike Reese said, “by preventing, deterring and interrupting criminal activity, helping crime victims recover stolen property, and potentially saving lives by removing unsafe and impaired drivers and firearms from our East County communities.”

