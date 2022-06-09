Advertisement

Arrest made in 2017 Beaverton strip club murder

Ramon Harris.
Ramon Harris.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has been arrested in connection to a 2017 murder at a Beaverton strip club.

Police say on May 19, 2017, a large group traveled from a club in Portland to the Xpose Club at 10270 Southwest Canyon Road. Shortly after the arrival, 34-year-old Ramon Harris was shot outside of the club. Harris died from his injuries.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says investigators continued to work the case until June 8 when the United States Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce of Portland in connection with Harris’ murder.

Pierce was lodged into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges related to Harris’ death and unnamed additional warrants. He’s charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

