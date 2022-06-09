Commercial fishing vessel sinking in Newport

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) – A commercial fishing vessel is sinking in Newport, according to the Newport Fire Department.

Units first responded just after noon Thursday to reports of the sinking ship in Port Dock 5 on Newport’s Bay front. Arriving responders found the vessel tied near the fuel dock listing to its port side and sinking underwater.

According to the Newport Fire Department, crews were quick to make sure no lives were at risk before working with officials from the Port of Newport and USCG Yaquina Bay to set containment and absorbing buoys around the vessel.

Fuel and power were then disconnected to the docks, with fuel spillage kept to a reported minimum. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the vessel sinking is under investigation and representatives of the vessel owner are working with Port of Newport Officials to raise the vessel.

