Fleet Week kicks off Wednesday after three-year hiatus

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Rose Festival’s Fleet Week is back for the first time in three years because of the pandemic.

The first few ships of the event made their way up the Willamette River Wednesday to dock at Portland’s waterfront Tom McCall Park.

Two U.S. Navy ships, two Royal Canadian Navy ships, six U.S. Coastguard ships and a retired U.S. Coastguard ship are participating in the event.

Free tours of the ships will also be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Traffic was stalled Wednesday afternoon for a Burnside Bridge lift allowing the Royal Canadian Navy ships and retired U.S. Coastguard ship ‘Ironwood’ to pass for the festivities.

U.S. Navy ships USS Michael Monsoor and USS Coronado will arrive Thursday.

“The sailors, they are excited to show off the ships, as well as show the great citizens of Portland a little bit about what they are the Navy do,” said Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, at a press conference for the event.

Travelers to and from Portland are advised to expect delays. Bridge lifts are scheduled for the Burnside, Broadway, Steel and Morrison bridges.

Trimet said those using public transportation should plan for delays of up to 45 minutes.

Ships will be arriving between 3 and five o’clock Thursday afternoon and departing between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday and Monday morning.

More detailed information about Fleet Week, the bridge lifts and ship tours can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.