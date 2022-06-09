Advertisement

Jackson Co. illegal marijuana grow operation shut down

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police seized over five thousand illegal marijuana plants from 18 green houses on a property in Eagle Point, Jackson County, Wednesday.

OSP said it detained and interviewed five people then released them. The investigation found that the property was leased for the sole purpose of growing marijuana illegally.

Jackson County Code Enforcement was also on the scene and fined the suspects $58,000 for the unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste and electrical installations.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down
Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down(Oregon State Police)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - The Faubion school campus in Portland, Oregon.
Portland school locked down after weapon drawn in fight between adults
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Police Lights
Waldport man accused of blocking traffic on Hwy 101, assaulting responding officers
A pistol lays on the front seat of a vehicle
33 arrested in traffic operation since mid-April, Multnomah Co. Sheriff says