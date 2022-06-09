JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police seized over five thousand illegal marijuana plants from 18 green houses on a property in Eagle Point, Jackson County, Wednesday.

OSP said it detained and interviewed five people then released them. The investigation found that the property was leased for the sole purpose of growing marijuana illegally.

Jackson County Code Enforcement was also on the scene and fined the suspects $58,000 for the unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste and electrical installations.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.

Jackson Co. Illegal marijuana grow operation shut down (Oregon State Police)

